Leader of Syria's transitional process emphasizes immense suffering Syrians have endured over past 14 years

(MENAFN) Ahmed Al-Sharaa, leader of Syria's transitional process, emphasized the immense suffering Syrians have endured over the past 14 years, describing the conflict as highly complex. In a recent interview with Al-Arabiya, Al-Sharaa stated that a solution to the crisis was not feasible, highlighting the regime’s efforts to prevent civilian casualties during the process of overthrowing it. He explained that during military operations, civilian safety was prioritized, with careful planning to minimize harm. Al-Sharaa noted that major cities were entered without displacing residents, and vital services continued uninterrupted. He described the transition of power as smooth, preventing the collapse of state institutions, and called the events in Syria “historic.”



On the issue of Kurdish relations, Al-Sharaa supported the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian army. He argued that weapons should remain solely under state control, which applies to the SDF as well. Negotiations are currently underway with the SDF to resolve the situation in northeastern Syria. He also expressed Syria’s opposition to using its territory as a base for PKK attacks against Turkey and rejected the idea of Syria being divided or federalized. Al-Sharaa further discussed the importance of Saudi Arabia’s role in Syria’s future, expressing a desire for collaboration in reconstruction and development, and acknowledging Saudi Arabia’s significant role in regional stability. He also criticized Iran’s involvement in Syria, noting that Iran’s 40-year influence collapsed in just 11 days. Al-Sharaa blamed Iran’s export of its revolution for creating sectarian divisions, corruption, and wars in the region.



Al-Sharaa cautioned that Israel had planned to intervene in Syria, but Iran’s involvement in the conflict had ultimately secured Syria’s stability for the next fifty years. He also called on Iran to reassess its regional interventions, noting that a large segment of Iran’s population desires a more positive role in the Middle East. Al-Sharaa emphasized that Syria desires relations with Iran that respect its sovereignty. Finally, Al-Sharaa hoped that under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, sanctions on Syria would be lifted promptly, as he viewed the lifting of these sanctions as crucial for Syria’s recovery and development.

