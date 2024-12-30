Rpost Partners With CPN Legal To Expand E-Signature And Email Security Services

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost, a global leader in e-signature and email cybersecurity software services, is proud to announce its partnership with Cincinnati-based CPN Legal. This collaboration enhances the availability of RPost's cutting-edge services, including RMail® and RSign®, to CPN Legal's clients.



What the Partnership Brings:



RMail®: A comprehensive email extension offering encrypted email with replies, certified delivery proof, AI-driven automation, and secure file sharing. The patented Registered EmailTM ensures users receive a Registered ReceiptTM record, providing proof of delivery, email privacy compliance, and audit-ready compliance documentation.

RSign®: A feature-rich, web-based e-signature platform that simplifies document signing with intuitive workflows, automation for reminders and notifications, advanced security policies, and signer authentication.

Testimonials:

Peggy Gruenke, Founder of CPN Legal, shared her experience:

“RMail has been a game changer. Its secure transmission makes sending confidential financial data simple yet reliable. The platform's setup and implementation process was seamless, and its features are incredibly user-friendly.”



Zafar Khan, CEO of RPost, emphasized their commitment:

“To CPN Legal and their customers, we're here to meet and exceed your needs with the best e-sign and email security products backed by unmatched support.”



About RPost:

RPost serves over 25 million users worldwide, providing email security and e-sign productivity services with over two decades of innovation. Its patented technologies, including Registered EmailTM, deliver secure and certified electronic communications trusted globally by Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders.



for more information:



Company :-RPost

User :- RPost Inc

Email :...

Url :-