Russian Army Seeks To Expand Zone Of Influence In Kharkiv Region Demchenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian is attempting to expand its zone of influence in the Kharkiv region, with enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups continuing their efforts to penetrate Ukrainian defenses.

Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, made this statement on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy is working to extend its zone of influence, particularly in the Kharkiv region, where active combat operations are concentrated in two sectors -- Lyptsi and Vovchansk. While the activity of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups has decreased compared to earlier levels, the threat persists, and attempts by enemy saboteurs to infiltrate remain ongoing," he said.

Demchenko stressed that the most significant threat from Russia remains the relentless daily shelling targeting the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions. According to Demchenko, the Sumy region bears the brunt of these attacks, followed by the Chernihiv region, though shelling continues across all three regions on a daily basis.