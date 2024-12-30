'India's Most Honest Man' Impresses Foreign Tourist While Selling Fake Pearls In Hyderabad Here's How

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A street vendor's honesty has taken the Internet by storm. The showing the heartwarming encounter between a street vendor and a Scottish on the bustling streets of Hyderabad has introduced social users to the "most honest man" in India.

The video, shared by the Scottish tourist Hugh on Instagram, begins with the vendor selling pearl necklaces. When the vendor approaches the tourist, he openly declares that the pearls are not genuine but“cultured” and shares that the pearl necklace is just ₹150.

The vendor also had a lower-quality necklace with him, on which he conducted a quick test to show how a plastic pearl would burn when lit.

While not real, the vendor said his pearls are a better "second quality" and won't melt like plastic.

This was not all! Another vendor tried to sell the tourist a copy of Ray Ban sunglasses for ₹1,000, which Hugh said was“Oh, very expensive!” At this moment, the pearl vendor interjects with a knowing smile, saying,“It's tourist price,” earning even more appreciation for his honesty.

Impressed by the vendor's transparent honesty, the tourist beams with delight.

The vendor's proficiency in English captivated the viewers' attention.

During their conversation, the vendor asks the tourist where he is from. Upon hearing“Scotland,” he promptly responds,“Europe!”

The vendor had another trick up his sleeve: He started speaking French , leaving the tourist and the viewers impressed.

The man, delighted by the pearl vendor's candour and humour, said,“You are very honest.”

Several users commented on Hugh's video and lauded the vendor's honesty. They also wondered why Hugh didn't buy anything from him, even if it was just“for his honesty.”

A social media user commented,“I would buy something from the pearl guy because of his honesty.”



“He deserve a gift for honesty,” another added.

“What's second quality? This is such a cute interaction,” a curious user asked.

“Uncle speaks French too. Do not ever underestimate the power of Indians,” quipped a user.