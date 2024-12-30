Brazil’S GDP Growth To Slow In 2025 Despite Agricultural Boost

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's economic outlook for 2025 presents a mix of cautious optimism and looming challenges. Economists project a 2% growth, a notable slowdown from the estimated 3.5% in 2024.



This forecast, based on a survey of 76 institutions, reflects a delicate balance between positive factors and emerging headwinds.

Agricultural Resilience vs. Economic Headwinds

The agricultural sector emerges as a bright spot, with expectations of 5% growth in 2025 following a slight decline in 2024. This resurgence could potentially match or surpass the record-breaking harvest of 2023.



However, other sectors face a less rosy outlook. Services and industry, key drivers of 2024's growth, may see their momentum slow to around 1.5% expansion in 2025.





Consumer Spending and Investment Trends

Consumer spending, while moderating, continues to support the economy. Projections indicate a 2.3% increase in household consumption for 2025, down from 5.5% in 2024.



This moderation reflects the impact of tighter monetary policy and reduced fiscal stimulus. Investment growth faces a starker slowdown, with fixed capital formation potentially dropping from 7-8% in 2024 to just 1-2% in 2025.

Economic Capacity and Credit Conditions

The Central Bank of Brazil anticipates a shift in economic capacity utilization, projecting the output gap to move from +0.7% in Q4 2024 to -0.6% in Q2 2025. This change suggests the economy will operate below its potential by mid-year.



Credit conditions are expected to tighten as higher interest rates take effect, potentially impacting both businesses and consumers.

External Factors and Political Considerations

The potential return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency adds uncertainty to Brazil 's economic outlook. His previous term saw pressure on the Brazilian currency, and similar dynamics could resurface.



Additionally, the approach of Brazil's 2026 election year may create further economic uncertainty. Brazil's economy enters 2025 at a critical juncture.



While agricultural strength provides a buffer, other sectors face increasing pressure. The coming year will test the country's economic resilience and adaptability in the face of both domestic and global challenges.

