Former US President, Jimmy Carter, dies aged 100

Previous US President Jimmy Carter - who came from simple start as a peanut farmer - has passed away aged 100



His one term in the White House, he brokered a landmark peace accord among Egypt and Israel



He also saw a stressed US economy and unsuccessful efforts to free American captives detained in Iran



In his early years, he dedicated his life to promoting human rights, the environment, and peace, for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.



US leader Joe Biden outlined Carter as "a man of principle, faith and humility," while President-elect Donald says Americans owe Carter a "debt of gratitude"



The UN chief Antonio Guterres described Carter's presidency "contributed significantly to international peace and security"



Carter got into politics and in 1970 was chosen governor of Georgia, where he was a strong advocate for racial and gender equality.



Carter became US leader in 1977, for one term ahead of losing to Ronald Reagan.



