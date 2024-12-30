(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's new leader, unveiled his vision for the country's future. He stated that might take up to four years to organize. Al-Sharaa leads the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the rebel group that ousted Bashar al-Assad on December 8, 2024.



Al-Sharaa outlined a timeline for Syria's transition . He mentioned that drafting a new could require three years. The leader also predicted that Syrians would witness significant changes within a year.



The former militant, once known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, now presents himself as a moderate. He aims to distance his government from its militant roots. Al-Sharaa's HTS group previously had ties to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.







Syria's new government faces numerous challenges. It must balance various rebel factions and protect minority groups. The country also needs to navigate its relationships with Turkey and Russia.



Al-Sharaa emphasized Syria's strategic interests with Russia . This statement suggests a potential continuation of the alliance formed during the civil war. Russia maintains military bases in Syria, a legacy of its support for the rebels.

Syria's New Leader: Elections May Take 4 Years

The new leader's statements raise questions about Syria's democratic future. The country's transition from Assad's 50-year family rule remains uncertain. Al-Sharaa's jihadist background contrasts sharply with Assad's secular regime.



Syria's civil war, which began in 2011, resulted in over 300,000 civilian deaths. The conflict started during the Arab Spring when Assad's government suppressed pro-democracy movements. Various rebel groups, including the Islamic State, formed to fight the regime.



As Syria enters this new era, the world watches closely. The country's path to stability and democracy remains fraught with challenges. Al-Sharaa's leadership will be crucial in shaping Syria's future and its relationships with global powers.

