World's Richest Dog Sells A Mansion In Miami For $29 Million

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A very lucky German Shepherd named Gunther VI was the beneficiary of a trust which owned a nine-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bath Miami estate once occupied by Madonna.

The waterfront home was passed on to Gunther by his inheritance, and now, after listing it for a whopping $31.75 million in November, the home has sold for $29 million.

The prestigious pup's wealth comes from the late German Countess Karlotta Leibenstein, who died in 1992 and willed her entire $80 million fortune to her beloved pooch, Gunther III - Gunther VI's grandfather - as she had no children or close relatives, according to several reports.

The humans who manage the dog's estate have amassed a fortune worth about $500 million dollars, and have invested Gunther's money in mansions and villas around the world.

When it came to selling his Miami mansion, Gunther entrusted real estate agent Ruthie Assouline, with The Assouline Team at Compass, to take the wheel.“We have sold countless multimillion-dollar homes but this one is definitely a first,” Ruthie told PEOPLE when the home first went on the market.“When the handlers initially told me a dog owned the property, I didn't believe it.”

