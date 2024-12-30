Kuwaiti Coaches: All Teams In Khaleeji Zain Semifinals Have Equal Shot To Final

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fahad Shfaqa

KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti coaches Saleh Al-Asfour and Malik Al-Qallaf said Sunday that all four teams in the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) semifinals have a strong chance of reaching the final, set for next Saturday.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Asfour said that the two matches in this round, Kuwait vs. Bahrain at Jaber International and Oman vs. Saudi Arabia at Jaber Al-Mubarak Stadium, are expected to be intense and challenging for all teams due to the close technical levels between them.

Bahrain, a solid team that plays quickl, is led by key players like Ali Madan and Mohammad Marhoon, making them a tough opponent, he said.

He highlighted Kuwait's effective counter-attacking strategy, with key players such as Mohammad Daham and goalkeeper Khaled Al-Rashidi, adding that the home crowd will provide Kuwait with an extra advantage.

In a separate statement, Al-Qallaf discussed Oman vs. Saudi Arabia match, praising Oman's control of midfield and the threat posed by top scorer Issam Al-Subhi. He also acknowledged Saudi Arabia's pressing game and strong attack, led by Salem Al-Dosari and Musab Al-Juwair.

Al-Qallaf warned that Saudi Arabia's high-pressure approach could leave spaces in midfield, potentially exposing their defense.

Both coaches agreed that the team that controls the midfield and capitalizes on key opportunities will likely reach the final. (end)

