Boost Lottery To Introduce Global Digital Lottery With Upcoming 2025 TGE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOOST is the first global and lottery – run on the blockchain for full transparency, with gamification build into its core – providing fun and engaging interactions during every step of the lottery draw.

Road Town, Tortola, BVI , Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team from the Boost Lottery project is thrilled to announce the launch of their global digital lottery in 2025. With innovation and exciting features, Boost Lottery wants to change the way people game and win rewards across the globe.





This highly anticipated lottery will be powered by $BOOST. This will be a unique token serving as the currency within the ecosystem. The dynamic system lets players participate in draws, collect rare BOOSTER cards, and unlock rewards.

Boost Lottery's Innovative Approach to Digital Lotteries

Boost Lottery is changing how lotteries work within the iGaming world with a fresh new way to play.

While most traditional lotteries relied on simply picking numbers and hoping for the best, Boost takes a different approach. Players can tailor their experience and actively increase their chances of winning.

Boost Lottery is a blockchain-powered lottery that offers the player complete transparency and fairness.

But what makes Boost special is the truly unique gamified experience represented by special "BOOSTERS." Any player can unlock and collect these BOOSTERS to supercharge their odds of winning.

A good description of how Boost Lottery works can be found in the project's whitepaper . In short, players can buy "BOOSTERS" that reveal either a luck or wealth multiplier. These can then be applied to a ticket for an increased chance of winning or a higher payout.

That's not all, as Boost also features a fun live draw show where everyone is given a front-row seat. Boost broadcasts live lottery draws that involve participants winning unique prizes and giveaways.

The project promises that all payouts are instant and go right to the winner's digital wallet in $BOOST-without delay or overcomplication.

A TGE Opportunity and More (What to Expect in 2025)

$BOOST is the native token of the project, used for rewarding loyal players with exclusive perks. This is an ERC-20 token, which will be hard-capped to a maximum supply of 1 billion. The circulating supply will be close to approximately 120 million at launch. More generally, the token allocation will be the following:



20% for initial development and operational costs

10% for marketing and promotion efforts

10% for the foundation

20% for the strategic reserve

5% for legal and compliance matters

5% for liquidity pools

15% for prize pools and rewards 15% for team members and advisors

Furthermore, this project has two essential systems within its tokenomics:



A buyback program using a portion of the proceeds to buy $BOOST at strategic moments, ensuring a healthy token valuation. A burn mechanism whereby 5% of the bought-back tokens are burned, making $BOOST a deflationary asset. This simply means that as the team grows and develops, the token will become theoretically more valuable.

Very soon, the team will announce a TGE for those interested in the project. An opportunity for users to get in at an early stage and secure their $BOOST tokens. Other exciting events in 2025 are the following:



Q1 2025: Marketplace launch

Q2 2025: Booster collections

Q3 2025: First lottery event Q4 2025: Lottery Expansion

About Boost Lottery

Boost Lottery is an innovative lottery that, right from its inception, has managed to change the rules for all players. Powered by blockchain, this platform promises transparency and fairness, coupled with appealing rewards to the players.

Boost Lottery is creating an interactive and one-of-a-kind experience, placing the power in the player's hands.

The project is also planning to create a charity foundation to give back to the community. In this context, the "Play It Forward" initiative deserves a special mention, with more details available on Boost Lottery's whitepaper.

Boost Lottery is built on top of the transparency provided by the Elysium blockchai environment. More importantly, the upcoming TGE opportunity will provide a chance for users to secure a spot and get their $BOOST tokens before anyone else.

Whoever wants more information about Boost Lottery can go to the project's website or the socials below.

