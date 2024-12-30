South Korean to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol for his martial law declaration

(MENAFN) South Korean detectives are seeking an capture warrant for impeached Leader Yoon Suk Yeol, signifying the first time in the nation's history that a sitting president has been subject to such action, reports stated early Monday.



According to Yonhap News Agency, a joint investigative team consisting of the investigative Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), police, and the Defense Ministry's investigation unit revealed that they were seeking the warrant on allegations of mutiny and abuse of power.



According to the article, the motion was submitted at midnight on Sunday with the Seoul Western District Court.



The charges come from Yoon's proclamation of martial law on December 3, when he allegedly sent troops to the National Assembly to prevent MPs from rejecting the decree.



Detectives claim that Yoon’s actions amounted to leading an insurgency and abuse his executive authority.



Yoon has rejected the charges, naming the martial law announcement an "act of governance" meant to warn the opposition party against what he stated as an abuse of legislative power.



