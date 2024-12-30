Iranian petrochemical company builds wastewater treatment plant to protect environment

(MENAFN) An Iranian petrochemical company in the northeastern province of North Khorasan has taken a significant step to protect both the environment and public health by building a wastewater treatment plant. This plant, which was recently completed within the company’s complex, is designed to prevent urban sewage from flowing into a nearby river while also providing the company with all the water it needs. The announcement came on Sunday, highlighting the company’s commitment to sustainability.



At a press conference on Sunday, Yousef Hassani, the managing director of Khorasan Petrochemical Company, shared details about the project. The wastewater treatment plant was officially inaugurated during a ceremony on Thursday, which was attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The plant was part of a larger national initiative, and it was built with an investment of 15 million U.S. dollars in Bojnurd, the provincial capital.



Hassani emphasized the environmental benefits of the plant, noting that it stops the city’s sewage from entering the Atrak River, thus helping preserve the local ecosystem and improving the health of the community. By treating wastewater before it reaches the river, the plant ensures that residents of Bojnurd can enjoy a cleaner, safer environment.



Beyond its environmental impact, the plant also plays a vital role in supporting the operations of the petrochemical company. It supplies 5.5 million cubic meters of water annually through an 11-kilometer pipeline and also handles the effluent produced by the complex, showing a thoughtful approach to both industrial and environmental needs.

