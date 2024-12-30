Okhmatdyt hospital to function again in 2025

(MENAFN) The Okhmatdyt kid’s hospital, largely damaged in a Russian missile assault, is predicted to be fully repaired in 2025, with plans also ongoing for the building of a new, innovative facility at the hospital.



Ukrainian Viktor Liashko stated this on Ukrainian news, in line with Ukrinform reporter.



"I think that we will completely restore the building during 2025, and the construction of another innovative building at Okhmatdyt will begin," he stated.



Liashko emphasized that as of today, the medical facility is fully ready to function in the autumn-winter period of 2024-2025.



"Emergency response work has been carried out, the hospital is operating, and medical care is being provided. This was the key priority. A technical report has been prepared, emergency response work is complete, and plans for further restoration are underway. The design process for the new building's restoration will soon begin, leading to a comprehensive project with an estimate. A tender for the full restoration work -- not emergency repairs -- will then be conducted via the Prozorro platform," the minister announced.





