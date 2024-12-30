Former US President Dies At 100

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former US President Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100.

According to reports shared in the Washington Post, the former head of state died on December 30 at his home in Plains, Georgia.

Carter was the 39th President of the United States, serving from 1977 to 1981. He is known for his efforts in the field of human rights, his mediation in the signing of the Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt, and his active public work after leaving politics, for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.