Former US President Dies At 100
Date
12/30/2024 12:10:47 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Former US President Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100.
According to reports shared in the Washington Post, the former
head of state died on December 30 at his home in Plains,
Georgia.
Carter was the 39th President of the United States, serving from
1977 to 1981. He is known for his efforts in the field of human
rights, his mediation in the signing of the Camp David Accords
between Israel and Egypt, and his active public work after leaving
politics, for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in
2002.
MENAFN30122024000195011045ID1109040402
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.