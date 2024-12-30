S. Korea's Joint Investigation Unit Seeks Arrest Warrant For President Yoon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Dec 30 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korea's joint investigation unit, said today that, it sought a warrant to arrest the impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol, over his martial law imposition.

The investigation unit, consisting of Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, National Office of Investigation and the defence ministry's investigation headquarters, said in a short notice that, it requested the arrest warrant for Yoon at midnight, to the Seoul Western District Court.

It marked the first time in the country's modern history, that an arrest warrant has been filed against an incumbent president.

The unit asked Yoon to appear for questioning three times on Dec 18, Dec 25 and Dec 29, but Yoon's side refused to receive summons, while having yet to submit documents for the appointment of his defence counsel.

Yoon was named by investigative agencies as a suspected ringleader on insurrection charge.– NNN-YONHAP