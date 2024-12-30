Gas Blast Killed Three At Egypt's Police Academy
CAIRO, Dec 30 (NNN-MENA) – A gas explosion, struck the Egyptian Police Academy in Cairo, last night, killing three people, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said, today.
The blast claimed the lives of one police officer and two civilians, it said.
The explosion occurred during routine maintenance work in a warehouse, on the academy's grounds, it added.– NNN-MENA
