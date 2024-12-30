عربي


Gas Blast Killed Three At Egypt's Police Academy

12/30/2024 12:10:20 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Dec 30 (NNN-MENA) – A gas explosion, struck the Egyptian Police Academy in Cairo, last night, killing three people, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said, today.

The blast claimed the lives of one police officer and two civilians, it said.

The explosion occurred during routine maintenance work in a warehouse, on the academy's grounds, it added.– NNN-MENA

MENAFN30122024000200011047ID1109040397


Nam News Network

