Qatar's Largest Inflatable Experience Extended Until Jan 5 At 900 Park

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The third edition of InflataRun, sponsored by Qatar Calendar, has been extended until Jan 5 at 900 Park in Katara, providing unmatched excitement and fun for families, kids, and thrill-seekers.

Hosted by Events & Entertainment Enterprises (E3), this year's InflataRun offers a bigger, better, and more unforgettable experience.

At the heart of this year's event is the InflataMonster, the world's largest inflatable obstacle course. From racing on the InflataSprint to bouncing through the InflataPark or navigating the fun-filled InflataDome, there's something for everyone. This year's attractions include:

InflataMonster: The ultimate inflatable obstacle challenge.

InflataSprint: A thrilling 100m inflatable racecourse.

InflataPark: A massive 1,100sq m play zone for endless fun.

InflataStadium: A sporty zone packed with activities for kids.

InflataDome: Featuring slides, obstacles, and loads of excitement.

InflataTeddy: A whimsical inflatable zone perfect for families.

InflataSplash : A new addition to the event designed around massive whale shark.

InflataSlide : An attractive slide for kids to enjoy.

Carnival Games Zone: Classic games with a funfair twist.

Music and Entertainment: Non-stop music and roaming performers to elevate the energy.

The fun doesn't stop at the inflatables. Visitors can enjoy a vibrant food court with a variety of cuisines, making InflataRun the ultimate outing destination.

Key Features are:

Unmatched Attractions: The world's largest inflatable course and unique play zones.

Family-Friendly Fun: Activities for all ages, from toddlers to adults. Entertainment Galore: Non-stop Music, roaming artists, and carnival games to keep the energy alive.

Convenient Location: 900 Park offers easy access by car or by metro red line Al Qassar Station, ample parking, and valet services.

E3 chairman Abdullah al-Kubaisi emphasised the significance of InflataRun, saying:“InflataRun is not just an event; it is a celebration of joy, community, and the spirit of adventure. Each year, we aim to create an unforgettable experience for families and friends. This edition at 900 Park will continue that legacy, bringing a unique blend of entertainment and excitement to Qatar.”

E3 CEO Adil Ahmed added:“InflataRun has become a signature event in Qatar's entertainment calendar, and this year's edition will set a new standard for family fun. From the moment visitors step into 900 Park, they'll be immersed in an atmosphere of excitement and joy,”

The event, takes place from Saturday-Wednesday between 3pm and 11pm; Thursday from 3pm-12am; and Friday 1.30pm-12am.

