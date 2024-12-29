U.S. May Announce $1.25B In New Aid To Ukraine AP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is expected to announce that it will send $1.25 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, U.S. officials said on Friday.

That's according to the

Associated Press , Ukrinform reports.

The large aid package includes a significant amount of munitions, including for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and the HAWK air defense system. It also will provide Stinger missiles and 155 mm- and 105 mm artillery rounds, officials said.

The officials, who said they expect the announcement to be made on Monday, spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Sunday that the United States was preparing an important decision in support of Ukraine.

Photo: Pentagon