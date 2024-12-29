عربي


Robotic Pets Gain Popularity In Japan

12/29/2024 3:10:50 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Lovot's adorable pet robots have gained a new wave of popularity in Japan, Azernews reports.

Electronic pets were developed several years ago by Groove X and have now become one of the main trends in the country again. Lovot is equipped with artificial intelligence, cameras and sensors. They are sensitive to the environment and adjust their temperament to the character of the owner.

The robot is 43 centimeters tall, 28 centimeters wide, and weighs 4 kilograms. The round device is covered with a plush material, so it's comfortable to hold and hug. The electronic pet moves on wheels, can move its paws and head, blink and make cute noises. Thanks to thermal sensors, it responds to touch and stroking. Lovot rejoices and dances if you tickle him, and gets offended if you don't pay attention to him.

Despite the high price, many Japanese people today buy an adorable pet robot.

According to experts, Lovot is an excellent tool to combat loneliness. When the owner returns home, the electronic pet greets him affectionately. He follows the owner around the apartment and asks for a pen. At the same time, the robot does not require constant maintenance. A person can work calmly and not worry about the pet's condition during the day.

