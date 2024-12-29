Robotic Pets Gain Popularity In Japan
By Alimat Aliyeva
Lovot's adorable pet robots have gained a new wave of popularity
in Japan, Azernews reports.
Electronic pets were developed several years ago by Groove X and
have now become one of the main trends in the country again. Lovot
is equipped with artificial intelligence, cameras and sensors. They
are sensitive to the environment and adjust their temperament to
the character of the owner.
The robot is 43 centimeters tall, 28 centimeters wide, and
weighs 4 kilograms. The round device is covered with a plush
material, so it's comfortable to hold and hug. The electronic pet
moves on wheels, can move its paws and head, blink and make cute
noises. Thanks to thermal sensors, it responds to touch and
stroking. Lovot rejoices and dances if you tickle him, and gets
offended if you don't pay attention to him.
Despite the high price, many Japanese people today buy an
adorable pet robot.
According to experts, Lovot is an excellent tool to combat
loneliness. When the owner returns home, the electronic pet greets
him affectionately. He follows the owner around the apartment and
asks for a pen. At the same time, the robot does not require
constant maintenance. A person can work calmly and not worry about
the pet's condition during the day.
