Power Outage Schedules To Be In Effect Monday From 8:00 To 19:00 Ukrenergo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, December 30, hourly power outage schedules for households and power limitations for industries will be implemented between 8:00 and 19:00.

This was announced by NPC Ukrenergo on , as reported by Ukrinform.

For residential consumers, outages will follow a single schedule from 8:00 to 17:00. For industrial and business sectors, power limitation schedules will be applied from 8:00 to 19:00.

The company stated that the restrictions were introduced due to damage to facilities caused by the massive missile and drone attack on December 25.

“Energy workers are working tirelessly to restore the equipment damaged by the enemy as quickly as possible,” Ukrenergo emphasized.

They also noted that the duration and scale of restrictions might change throughout the day. Consumers are advised to check the most up-to-date information on power outage schedules through their regional energy distribution company's website or official social media pages.

As previously reported, over the past day, energy workers restored power to more than 8,400 consumers who had been left without electricity due to hostilities.