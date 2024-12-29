Kuwait, US Eye Closer Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- Bolstering economic, trade, and technological collaboration between Kuwait and the United States was discussed on Sunday by of Finance, and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Nora Al-Fassam, and US Ambassador to Kuwait Karen Sasahara.

The two sides also focused on the mechanisms of developing investments and strategic partnerships in different sectors, the of Finance said in a statement.

Al-Fassam extolled the US partnership's positive role in backing Kuwait's and carrying out development projects, in addition to helping achieve Kuwait Vision 2035, in a manner that contributes to enhancing Kuwait's position as an attractive economic hub in the region, it noted. (end)

