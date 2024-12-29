Kuwait, US Eye Closer Coop.
KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- Bolstering economic, trade, financial and technological collaboration between Kuwait and the United States was discussed on Sunday by Minister of Finance, and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and investment Nora Al-Fassam, and US Ambassador to Kuwait Karen Sasahara.
The two sides also focused on the mechanisms of developing investments and strategic partnerships in different sectors, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
Al-Fassam extolled the US partnership's positive role in backing Kuwait's Economy and carrying out development projects, in addition to helping achieve Kuwait Vision 2035, in a manner that contributes to enhancing Kuwait's position as an attractive economic hub in the region, it noted. (end)
