Growing Bmayan Handicraft Business Seek Market

BAMYAN CITY (Pajhwok): The shortage of a proper for the sale of handicraft have made the producers of these items worried despite growing consumers interest and expansion of the handicraft sector in the province.

Salma Ahmadi, head of the Dahak Handicraft Association, said that women interest in handicraft making had increased and a large number of women have started turning to this sector. She is active in the making and sale of handicraft products.

According to him, in previous years there were about 30 shops selling local products, while currently about 150 shops have been established in Bamyan Bazaar and women worked in these shops.

She said:“Although significant changes have occurred in the processing and manufacturing of local products and they are being produced in a modern manner but the lack of a suitable market has worried those working in this sector.”

Sakina, another women working in handicraft sector, termed the shortage of market one of the major challenge in promoting local products.

She said in the current situation, carpet, burqas, Hazargi clothes, embroidery, shoes, handmade bags, hats, vests, jewelry, pottery, honey, animal products, and agricultural products are produced in greenhouses in this province

She said if working women are not supported and opportunities for selling local products are not provided domestically and abroad, women's interest in this sector will decrease and domestic production will disappear.

Economic importance of handicraft products for women

Social affairs experts also considered local production to be important for women's employment and family economic growth.

Najibullah Zaki, a social affairs expert, termed the role of local products vital in the empowerment of women's economic condition.

“Local production is the only source of income for many women who have no other job opportunities, and supporting this sector can boost the local economy,” he said.

In his opinion, marketing local products and supporting women entrepreneurs can improve the local economy and increase domestic production, while also contributing to increasing national income, he said.

Zaki called on officials to provide opportunities for the sale of handicrafts and provide more support to those involved in this sector by holding exhibitions, introducing handicrafts, and marketing them at the national and regional levels.

Steps for supporting craftswomen

Mawlavi Noorzai Aminzada, head of the Commerce and Industry Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News this department in cooperation with domestic and foreign NGOs supported working women and provided opportunities for the production and sale of their products.

He added that during the current year, about five bazaars were established in the province exclusively for local products, and several national exhibitions were held in Bamyan and other provinces, where working women were introduced.

Qari Zainullah Masrour, head of the Work and Social Affairs Department, said this year, more than 500 work permits have been distributed to Bamyan citizens, including 00 permits for women, in various private and government sectors.

