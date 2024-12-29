Dr. Linda Pajoel Of Investornomy Reflects On First Board Seat Experience On University Of Waterloo Board Of Governors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr Linda Pajoel, CEO & Founder of Investornomy

Dr Linda Pajoel at University of Waterloo in 2018

Lessons For Women Campaigning For Their First Board Seats Around the World.

- Dr Linda PajoelONTARIO, CANADA, December 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Linda Pajoel, renowned stock investing consultant, CEO of Investornomy, and advocate for women's leadership , reflects on her first board seat experience with the University of Waterloo Board of Governors from 2018 to 2020. Known then by her maiden name, Dr. Linda Iheme, she served on both the Senate and Board of Governors of the esteemed university. Her journey offers valuable lessons for women campaigning for their first board seats and striving to make a meaningful impact in leadership positions.As the global movement for diversity in corporate governance gains momentum , Dr. Linda's insights come at a critical time. The push to abolish single-gender boards and encourage diversity of thought by prioritizing gender representation has underscored the need for more women at the table. Dr. Linda's experience highlights not only how to secure a board seat but also how to excel once there.During her time on the University of Waterloo Board of Governors, Dr. Linda faced significant challenges, including overcoming self-doubt, navigating imposter syndrome, and learning to effectively contribute to board decision-making processes. Her reflections provide a blueprint for aspiring women leaders:Dr. Linda recalls one pivotal moment during her campaign when a colleague advised her to drop out because a popular male candidate was also running for the same position. Initially shaken, she considered stepping aside but ultimately decided to stay the course.“The advice came in front of my colleagues, and I realized I needed to see the campaign through, not just for myself but for those who had supported me from the beginning,” she explains. Winning the seat with a substantial vote margin reinforced the importance of resisting self-sabotage.“The biggest battle is often the one inside your head. Winning that internal battle is key to staying focused and confident.”After securing the seat, Dr. Linda faced a new challenge: imposter syndrome.“I constantly felt like everyone else knew exactly what they were doing, and I didn't,” she admits. This self-doubt threatened to undermine her contributions to the board. Her breakthrough came after a coffee chat with the board chair, a seasoned and supportive woman leader.“That conversation was transformative. It reminded me that I belonged at the table and had valuable perspectives to offer.” Dr. Linda emphasizes the importance of preparation and relationship-building, suggesting that new board members familiarize themselves with governance handbooks and seek informal mentorship from experienced colleagues.Another critical lesson from Dr. Linda's experience is the importance of engaging with board committees. Initially, she expected board meetings to be arenas of heated debate and contention. Instead, she found that most decisions were approved with minimal opposition.“The real work happens at the committee level,” she discovered after joining one. Committees delve into the details, debate issues, and shape recommendations that are later presented to the full board for approval.“Joining a committee not only deepened my understanding of the board's operations but also allowed me to contribute in a more impactful way,” she reflects.Dr. Linda's journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, preparation, and active participation. Her experiences have inspired her to mentor and guide other women preparing for their first board seat. She believes that achieving gender diversity in leadership is not just about filling quotas but fostering an environment where diverse voices can drive meaningful change.“A seat at the table is only the beginning,” she asserts.“Once you're there, it's about making your presence count. That means contributing thoughtfully, challenging norms when necessary, and advocating for perspectives that might otherwise go unheard.”As an advocate for gender diversity and financial independence, Dr. Linda's reflections serve as a call to action for women worldwide. Her experience on the University of Waterloo Board of Governors illustrates both the challenges and rewards of leadership. By sharing her story, she aims to empower women to step forward, secure their first board seats, and make an enduring impact.

Olivia Morgan

Investornomy Inc

Video of Dr Linda Pajoel in 2024

