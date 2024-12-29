'Beyond Reality' Circus Show At Souq Al Wakrah Extended

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Souq Al Wakrah has announced the extension of the international circus show Beyond Reality due to its overwhelming success and high demand.

Initially scheduled to conclude on January 2, 2025, the show will now run until January 17, offering an additional 12 days of thrilling performances.

The extension provides families and friends an exciting outdoor entertainment option as the year draws to a close.



The circus hosts two daily shows at 5:00pm and 7:30pm.



Tickets are available in four categories: Bronze (QR50), Silver (QR100), Gold (QR200), and VIP (QR300). They can be purchased through Virgin Megastore's website or outlets.