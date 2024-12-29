UNRWA warns children in Gaza dying from cold weather due to lack of shelter, essential supplies

(MENAFN) Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), has warned that children in Gaza are dying from the cold weather due to a severe lack of shelter and essential supplies. In a post on X late Friday, Lazzarini highlighted the heartbreaking situation, stating that Gaza’s babies are freezing to death as blankets, mattresses, and other winter supplies have been stuck in the region for months. He pointed out that these items have been waiting for approval to enter Gaza, which has been under an inhumane blockade by Israel.



The UN official reiterated his urgent call for an immediate cease-fire and the swift delivery of critical supplies to address the dire humanitarian crisis. Lazzarini emphasized the need for basic necessities, especially for the winter months, to prevent further loss of life among vulnerable populations, particularly children. His message underscores the ongoing suffering in Gaza, where civilians are facing extreme conditions without adequate protection or resources.



In addition to Lazzarini's warning, Gaza’s Health Ministry Director-General Munir Al-Barsh reported that three Palestinian children have died in displacement camps over the past week due to the freezing temperatures. These children were living in makeshift shelters that offered little protection from the cold. One of the victims, two-week-old Sila Mahmoud Al-Faseeh, passed away from exposure in a displacement camp in Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, on Wednesday. She was the second infant to die in that camp due to the cold.



The deaths of these children are a tragic reminder of the severe humanitarian crisis that has unfolded in Gaza since Israel’s military operation began in October 2023. The conflict has left the region in ruins, with over 45,400 Palestinians reported dead. The ongoing blockade and restrictions on the delivery of aid have compounded the suffering, leaving many in Gaza without the means to survive the harsh winter conditions.

MENAFN29122024000045015839ID1109039406