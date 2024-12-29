Türkiye's BIST 100 opens Friday with gains

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened on Friday at 9,962.71 points, marking a modest increase of 0.14 percent or 13.7 points from the previous day’s closing. This comes after a slight uptick on Thursday when the rose by 0.33 percent, reaching 9,949.01 points, accompanied by a daily transaction volume of 94 billion liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.65 billion.



The performance of the BIST 100 index highlights the ongoing resilience of Türkiye’s stock market, which has shown consistent movement in recent days despite fluctuating global economic conditions. The steady increase in the index reflects investor confidence, albeit within a narrow range, as trading volumes continue to fluctuate.



As of 10:10 a.m. local time (07:10 GMT), the foreign exchange rates were recorded at 35.2650 for the US dollar against the Turkish lira, 36.7130 for the euro, and 44.1690 for the British pound. These exchange rates are vital indicators of Türkiye's currency performance, influencing both domestic and international market activity.



In commodity markets, the price of gold was reported at USD2,637.30 per ounce, while Brent crude oil traded at USD72.80 per barrel. These price movements in gold and oil reflect ongoing global economic trends, which play a significant role in shaping investor sentiment in Türkiye and beyond.

