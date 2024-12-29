Iran's Foreign Minister gathers with SCO head in Beijing

(MENAFN) Iran's Foreign Abbas Araghchi, leading an official delegation, met with Nurlan Yermekbayev, the newly appointed Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), in Beijing. During their meeting on Saturday afternoon, Araghchi emphasized the growing significance of the SCO in promoting multilateralism and safeguarding the security and interests of its member states.



Araghchi highlighted that the SCO, due to its membership of influential and powerful nations, including two permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, holds the potential to play a crucial role in enhancing multilateralism. He pointed out that the organization’s growing influence could strengthen cooperation among member countries across various fields, including security, politics, and the economy.



In response, Yermekbayev expressed his pleasure over Iran's full membership in the SCO, which it achieved in 2023. He acknowledged Iran's significant potential in bolstering the organization's role and position, particularly in economic, banking, and commercial areas. Yermekbayev welcomed Iran's proposals aimed at expanding the SCO’s activities within these spheres.



The SCO currently consists of 10 full members: Iran, China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus. Mongolia and Afghanistan hold observer status, while countries like Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, and Myanmar are dialogue partners.

