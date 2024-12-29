Ukrzaliznytsia Deploys Another Medevac Train

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's railway operator has formed another specialized medical evacuation train for wounded that includes an intensive care car.

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform

saw.

The operator says the specialized train consists of eight modernized cars adapted for the evacuation of wounded soldiers.“The train includes an intensive care car,” the statement says.

It is noted that the train cars are equipped with generators for autonomous power supply, oxygen concentrators, artificial lung ventilation devices, blood transfusions, cardiac monitors, and other equipment, which allows for the safest transportation of soldiers who have suffered wounds of various degrees of severity, as well as for the provision of emergency medical aid.

SBU exposes three Russian agents planningway sabotage in Ukraine

In total, since the full-scale invasion, Ukrzaliznytsia teams have already refitted 78 rail cars for medical evacuation.

As Ukrinform reported, within the framework of the interaction between Ukrzaliznytsia, the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, several more cars for medical evacuation, functioning as mobile hospitals, have been deployed.