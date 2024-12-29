Make Mosques Welcoming And Warm For Young

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Mudasir Ali

Generally, a mosque is a place where Muslims worship Allah. This place is highly revered and honoured by Muslims. All the sacred places in Islam across the world have their own importance and position and are dedicated to serving the true sanctity of faith and religious values become a Muslim, one has to bear witness (Kalima Shahada), which is the first and foremost pillar of Islam. A Muslim is also required to pray five times a day, which is the second fundamental pillar of Islam. It is obligatory for every Muslim man to pray in a mosque. Islam and faith are the two most important and precious aspects that a practicing Muslim must understand. It is prohibited in Islam for a Muslim to neglect communal prayers at home when it is mandatory to pray in a mosque, particularly the obligatory prayers Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) emphasized to parents the importance of encouraging their children to pray when they are seven years old. When they attain the age of ten, it becomes obligatory for them to pray in a mosque. Parents have the right to reprimand their children for neglecting prayers. A parent is the best guide for their child and can set their son or daughter on the right track, provided they themselves are following the commandments of Islam faithfully. Islam is undoubtedly a complete way of life. There is not a single aspect of life that Islam leaves unnoticed. It is a complete and perfect religion for its true believers. Amid the captivating illusions of modernity, every human being claims to be rational and intellectual. However, the true beauty lies in integrity and wisdom, which every human being should strive to possess. Unfortunately, we are deprived of moral values and fail to adopt positive ways, even when there is a dire need to contribute within the purview of Islam. Lacking practical approaches to solving problems distances us from our main goals. Often, we prefer ignorance over rationality, which lowers our morale and hinders our ability to find solutions. Prayer is the second most important pillar of Islam, and most of the time, we perform this religious practice in mosques. Small children are rarely seen in mosques. A mosque is not restricted to adults; children, too, can come and pray with us. While standing for Takbeer Allahu Akbar to offer obligatory prayers, it would be wise to adjust children properly in the prayer rows, keeping one child between two elders. This will help keep them calm and prevent them from laughing or disturbing others during prayer. Discipline in mosques is of utmost importance, and everyone should follow it in letter and spirit.

Children often laugh and run in mosques, as they are immature and unaware of the sanctity of the place. As Muslims, it is our religious duty to teach them the basics of Islam and the importance of the mosque. This will gradually develop their positive attitude toward righteous practices. Muslims should be humble and polite when dealing with children. Unfortunately, we sometimes hear harsh words from elders directed at children in mosques. How beautiful it would be to teach children to pray! A good Muslim never hurts children; rather, they love and guide them. One who has a kind heart and gentle words can positively influence others through their actions. Indeed, children are innocent and lack an understanding of discipline. Scolding them or glaring at them angrily in mosques is inappropriate and unkind. How beautiful it looks when children prostrate before Allah! We should encourage children in mosques rather than humiliating them. Yes, it is true that mosques must remain clean and pure for worshippers.



However, children need to be taught politely by elders to remain silent in the mosque. With time, they will naturally learn good practices, such as how to sit and remain calm in the mosque, and how to pray with others. Scolding children angrily in mosques is not a good way to teach them. One must be very kind to them, as kindness brings a charming smile to their faces.

Let's not be too harsh, as it might scare children away from mosques. Keep their spirits high with positive gestures. These children are our future assets, and tomorrow they will be the beacons of light for the next generation. We cannot restrict children from entering mosques to pray. It is high time we teach and motivate them.

Through kindness and guidance, we must create welcoming environments in mosques where children can learn the values ofIslam, embrace communal worship and grow into responsible future leaders of the faith. May Allah accept all our good deeds and bring peace across the world. Aameen!

The author is a writer and can be reached at [email protected]