Ukraine's Mod Sappers Demine 4K Hectares In December

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This month, the demining units of the of Defense cleared 3,927.54 hectares of territories contaminated with explosive objects as a result of Russia's armed aggression, of which 3,871.38 hectares are farmlands.

That's according to the Ministry's Main Department for Mine Action , Civil Protection and Environmental Safety, Ukrinform reports.

A total of 3.01 km of motorways were also demined, and 1.59 km of power lines were checked.

Mine action experts have detected and neutralized 416,877 explosive objects since Russia's full-scale invasion, including 1,196 in December alone.

Explosive remnants of war in Ukraine killed 16 children, wounded 88 others

In December, another six mine action operators were certified in Ukraine, bringing their total number to 71.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the area of ​​Ukrainian territories that could be potentially contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance is estimated at 139,000 sq km, having decreased in 2024 by 17,000 sq. km.

Photo: Ministry for Reintegration