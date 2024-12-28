Sinaproc Warns Of Rain And Storms Until December 31

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) issued a warning regarding the occurrence of rain and thunderstorms that could affect several regions of the country until December 31, 2024.

The areas under warning are: Bocas del Toro, Herrera, Ngäbe Buglé region, Coclé, Veraguas, Panama, Colon, West Panama, Guna Yala region, Darién, Chiriquí, Emberá region and Los Santos.

According to the Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology of Panama (IMHPA), these weather conditions are the result of atmospheric systems such as the intertropical convergence zone and low pressure systems, producing wind flows with high humidity content.

Daily rainfall amounts could range from 25 to 120 millimeters (1 millimeter equals one liter of water per square meter), according to the IMHPA.

Sinaproc urges people to follow these recommendations, such as avoiding crossing swollen rivers or streams.

Do not stay in areas vulnerable to landslides or near leafy trees that may fall. Avoid being near power lines or poles.

Stay informed through the official accounts of Sinaproc and IMHPA for real-time updates.

Avoid staying on hilltops and do not take shelter under trees, especially if they are isolated.

