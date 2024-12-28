Guyana Law Revision Exercise To Be Completed By June 2025, Says Attorney-General

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – The comprehensive law revision process is expected to be completed by June 2025, says attorney-general and of affairs, Anil Nandlall. The update was provided while addressing a press on Saturday, the minister said that the last law revision process was conducted in 2012.

During the current review process, the laws spanning the period from 2012 to 2022 is being updated to reflect the country's many legislative changes.

“The deadline that I have from the Law Revision Centre is June of next year. So by July, hopefully we should be launching it, attorney-general Nandlall said.

Law revision is an important element in ensuring that Guyana's laws remain consistent and efficient. The process ensures that the laws keep pace with societal changes, technological advancements and emerging challenges.

Attorney-General Nandlall acknowledged there were some delays in the process, but emphasised the massive scope of work that the process entails.

“We have been passing a lot of laws and a lot of work in the 2012 version was not completed. We had to first...make corrections. Because of that period – from 1977 to 2012 – to cover that expanse was a Herculean task. Naturally errors were made, omissions were made, and we had to first correct them,” Attorney-General Nandlall underlined.

The attorney-general reminded reporters that the company conducting the revision process -the Regional Revision Centre Inc. in Anguilla – is the only facility of its kind in the Caribbean, and their workload is massive.

“We have to wait on their workload. They're the only centre that offers this service in the entire region. So, you could imagine their agenda. So that has led to a delay,” attorney-general Nandlall said.

The covers for these volumes have already been procured, and once completed, the revised laws will also be made available in soft copy or electronic format.

The exercise is being conducted through a collaborative effort of the attorney-general's chambers, the ministry of legal affairs, and the Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean (IMPACT Justice) Project.

Guyana's law reports are also slated to be completed by June 2025.

A country's law reports contain important cases that have been decided by the courts. These cases are recorded and kept in volumes to serve as precedent for similar cases that might arise in the future. Compiling these cases in volumes ensures accessibility and facilitates ease and consistency in the judicial process.

AG Nandlall noted that Guyana has one of the oldest law reporting systems when compared to the rest of the Caribbean, with reports dating back to the 18th century.

“What we are completing now is from 2008 to 2022. All the major decisions. That again is another massive undertaking,” attorney-general Nandlall added.

