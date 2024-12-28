Royalton Barracks / DUI Drug & Cocaine Possession & Impeding (Multiple Charges)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) -p alt="" border="0" src="=s320">

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2006479

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12/28/2024 at approximately 03:35 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 107 / I-89 N Exit 3 Offramp

VIOLATION: DUI Drug & Drug Possession - Cocaine

ACCUSED: Elizabeth J. Barnes

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grafton, New Hampshire





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash near Interstate 89 northbound Exit 3. While interacting with the operator, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and subsequent investigation indicated the operator, Elizabeth Barnes, had been operating while under the influence. She was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing, and later released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on (01/14/2025) , at 0830 hours to answer the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: (01/14/2025) at 8:30 AM

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.