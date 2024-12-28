Argentina Outshines Brazil in Investment Arena

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's resurgence is turning heads on Wall Street. The ARGT, Argentina's primary in the US, has attracted $600 million this year. Meanwhile, Brazil's EWZ has seen outflows of $900 million. This $1.5 billion swing favors Argentina, marking a significant shift in investor sentiment.



Argentina's economic reforms are bearing fruit. Inflation control, improved fiscal outlook, and growth potential have made it South America's top destination. In contrast, Brazil's uncertain economic landscape has deterred investors.



The Brazilian stock market, B3 , is on track to lose R$25 ($4) billion in foreign investments this year. This exodus has impacted asset prices. Since January, the EWZ has dropped 35%, while the ARGT has surged 63%. Currency fluctuations play a role too. Brazil's real has weakened 21% against the dollar due to fiscal concerns.



Argentina's current account balance has improved dramatically. The third quarter saw a $1.4 billion surplus, a stark contrast to last year's $6 billion deficit. The financial account, linked to foreign investments, posted a $1.15 billion surplus.



(Commentary: Argentina's Financial Tango Leaves Brazil in the Dust)



The country also stands out with optimistic growth forecasts. The government predicts a robust 5% economic recovery in 2025, Private consultants surveyed by the Central Bank project a more modest 4.2% growth.



This positive outlook contrasts sharply with recent economic challenges. Argentina's anticipated growth stems from sustainable organic expansion, not excessive government spending.



This approach differs from Brazil's economic strategy in 2024. Brazil's growth relied heavily on government stimulus, creating a short-term boost. However, this "sugar-rush" economy under Lula's administration may soon face a harsh reality check.



The contrast between these two approaches highlights the potential long-term benefits of Argentina's economic reforms.



Brazil's economic outlook for 2025 appears less optimistic, with growth projections falling below 2%. Some analysts suggest the expansion may be closer to 1%

Argentina Outshines Brazil in Investment Arena

Brazilian investors are taking notice. Lucas Sigu Souza of Ciano Investimentos has allocated 20% of his foreign investments to Argentina. Vista Capital has also bet heavily on Argentina, citing potential high returns over an extended period.



President Javier Milei's tough economic policies have paved the way for dollar inflows. Fiscal austerity, spending cuts, and reduced state intervention have been key. These measures led to a 5% GDP contraction and a 289% inflation spike initially.



However, the tide is turning. Monthly inflation has fallen below 3% since October, down from December 2023's 25.5% peak. Market projections show annual inflation dropping from 166% to 29.4% over the next 12 months.



BTG Pactual economists forecast Argentina's inflation to hit 24% by end-2025, with GDP growing 5% that year. They expect a 20% surge in investment volume. Despite recent gains, BTG sees further upside in Argentine stocks, particularly in the banking sector.



As Argentina's economic revival gains momentum, it's not just outperforming Brazil on the soccer field. The investment world is taking notice, reshaping the financial landscape of South America.

