Delhi Traffic Advisory: Key Routes Shut, Alternatives Announced Amid Russian President Putin's India Visit

The Delhi traffic police on Thursday issued a comprehensive road advisory for Friday, announcing major restrictions and diversions across Delhi due to a"special event".

The advisory comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the city on Thursday, 4 December.

He is on a two-day state visit to India and will hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on 5 December.

PM Modi received President Putin at Delhi Airport on Thursday. This is Putin's first official trip to the country since the war in Ukraine erupted in February 2022. The last time he visited India was in December 2021.

Traffic restrictions will be effective on the following routes:

The Delhi police has listed certain routes that will face traffic restrictions and are marked as no parking zones. Here are the different stretches:

- Mother Teresa Crescent

- Teen Murti Marg

- Akbar Road

- MLNP

- Janpath Road

- Firoz Shah Road

- Sikandra Road

- Windsor Place

- Mandi House

- Mathura Road

- Bhairon Marg

All these areas will face restrictions from these timings:

- 10:00–11:30 am

- 11:00 am–12:30 pm

- 03:00–05:00 pm

- 05:00–09:00 pm

Routes that people should avoid

The police have also advised commuters to avoid certain routes across New Delhi for their convenience.

These areas include Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP, Janpath Road, Firoz Shah Road, Sikandra Road, W-Point, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Vande Matram Marg, Yashwant Place, Maulana Azad Road, K. Kamraj Marg, Raisina Road, Rafi Marg, DDU Marg and Asaf Ali Road.

“Use public transport, follow traffic police directions and plan travel to ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports in advance,” the advisory read.

Itinerary of tomorrow's event

This bilateral meeting holds significant weight as several agreements are expected to be signed, which will further deepen the economic partnership between the two nations.

Key areas of focus include trade, economy, healthcare, academia, culture and media. This visit also comes against the backdrop of a sharp downturn in India's relations with the United States.

Here's tomorrow's itinerary:

- Ceremonial Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan: 11 AM.

- Wreath Laying at Rajghat: 11:30 AM.

- Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House: 11:50 AM.

- Press Statements: 1:50 PM at Hyderabad House.

- Meeting with President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan: 7 PM.