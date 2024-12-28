In Daraa, young people mark victory over regime

(MENAFN) In the southwestern Syrian city of Daraa, where the 2011 uprising began with peaceful protests, young people now etch their triumph over the with the phrase: "The doctor (Bashar Assad) fled.



This message was written on the same school wall where, in February 2011, a group of teenagers had scrawled, "Next, it’s your turn, doctor," igniting the first spark of resistance against the Ba'ath regime.



The original phrase, written by the schoolchildren, would go on to trigger a that lasted nearly 14 years. Their subsequent arrest and torture by regime security forces led to widespread protests across Syria.



After enduring about 45 days of detention and torture, the young activists were released, but the protests they had sparked rapidly escalated into a nationwide uprising, eventually evolving into a civil war. Forced to flee Daraa amid heavy regime assaults, many of the youth found refuge in Idlib.

