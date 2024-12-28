Winter Breaks And Our Love For Excuses

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) As winter approaches, a familiar grievance resurfaces: the timing of winter breaks in schools. Critics argue that by the time these holidays end, the real chill has just begun. Naturally, the blame is laid at the government's feet for following a rigid schedule set decades ago. The education department's inefficiencies are highlighted, and while their shortcomings are undeniable, let's focus on the matter of school holidays for now.

Around the world, a year has the same 365 days, with five-day work weeks and structured hours-9 to 5 for offices, 7:30 to 3 for schools. In Pakistan, though, we struggle to adhere to such schedules.



Summers bring 90 days of vacations, winter holidays last 65 days in colder regions, and schools take additional breaks for annual transitions, religious festivals, and public holidays. Add unexpected closures due to political rallies, terrorist threats, smog, floods, or pandemics, and actual school days shrink alarmingly.

At best, 200 days should be utilized for education or work. Yet, even those are often wasted. My children's school provides an annual schedule, yet additional holidays frequently disrupt it. Textbooks with 120 pages hint at a meager 120 days of actual learning, reduced further by absences for personal reasons.

Misaligned Breaks and Misused Time

Summer vacations typically start in June and end in mid-August, even though the heat lingers till November. Similarly, winter holidays span from late December to early January, while the cold persists until February. Families pre-book trips, leaving schools half-empty a week before breaks officially begin and delaying returns well past the scheduled end.

Eid holidays often stretch from three days to ten, as people combine them with weekends. While some stay home during these breaks, enduring load-shedding, and gas shortages, others flock to hill stations or head abroad, even in harsher climates. For instance, last December, over 2,000 vehicles entered Murree on Christmas Day alone.

Excuses vs. Responsibility

This raises a question: does extreme weather impact only educational institutions? Countries like Canada, Russia, and Norway face sub-zero temperatures, yet work and education continue uninterrupted. Similarly, Middle Eastern and African nations endure blistering heat but remain committed to their schedules.

If we can brave the cold for vacations in Murree or the heat in Karachi, why can't we attend school or work during these seasons? The truth lies in our growing habit of shirking responsibilities. We've mastered the art of finding excuses, turning every occasion-be it mourning, celebration, or solidarity-into a holiday.

A Call for Change

Instead of debating when holidays should begin or end, perhaps it's time to reflect on our productivity. Global warming is a universal issue, not just a Pakistani problem. The real challenge lies in improving our work ethic and embracing a culture of diligence.

So, let's stop complaining about the weather and start working towards progress. After all, consistent effort, not endless breaks, is the key to a brighter future.