Israeli Occupation Forces Launch Deadly Air, Land Attacks On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- The Israeli forces on Saturday launched air and land on several regions in the bombed-out Gaza Strip causing 48 Palestinians to fall as martyrs and 52 others to receive injuries, the local authorities declared.

The occupation committed two massacres against the residents, including families, they said, adding that a number of the have remained under the rubble of the shelled and bombed buildings and houses.

Today's casualties rose the toll to 45,484 fatalities and the injury cases to 108,090 since start of the occupation aggression on Gaza early October.

Israel has been waging a wide scale aggression on Gaza in retaliation for a surprise onslaught by armed Gazans on a a ring of Israeli settlements skirting the enclave on October 7.

It was reported earlier today that the occupation troops detained dozens of paramedics at the targeted Kamal Adwan Hospital in the south of the strip. Among the detainees was the hospital director, Dr. Husam Abu-Saffiah.

The occupation forces, over the past hours, intensified artilley bombardment on Bait Yahoun, Bait Lahia, Jabalya camp in addition to some shantytowns in the south and center of Gaza.

The Gazans have been victims of heavy attacks, diseases' outbreaks, shortage of food and clean water, amid wide spread devastation due to the occupation recurring attacks with heavy-caliber arms. (end)

