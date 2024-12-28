Culture Ministry Hosts Meeting With Public Council Members

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Culture Adil Karimli and the Chairman of the Culture Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament Polad Bulbuloglu have hold a meeting with the members of the Public Council under the Ministry, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Adil Karimli expressed his gratitude to the Public Council for its active participation in the broader discussions on issues related to the cultural sector and the organization of public hearings.

The minister emphasized the importance of working together with the Public Council in the development of the culture sector.

Valuing the significance of the meeting, Polad Bulbuloglu stated that the work of the Public Council serves to study society's attitudes toward issues related to culture.

In his speech, the chairman of the Public Council, academician Nizami Jafarov, noted that close cooperation with the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry further strengthens its activities and drives innovation and reforms.

The deputy chairmen of the Public Council, Akbar Goshali and Vugar Gadirov, as well as council member Xanoglan Ahmadov shared their thoughts on the discussed issues.