Culture Ministry Hosts Meeting With Public Council Members
Date
12/28/2024 6:09:27 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli and the Chairman of the
Culture Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament Polad Bulbuloglu
have hold a meeting with the members of the Public Council under
the Ministry, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, Adil Karimli expressed his gratitude to the
Public Council for its active participation in the broader
discussions on issues related to the cultural sector and the
organization of public hearings.
The minister emphasized the importance of working together with
the Public Council in the development of the culture sector.
Valuing the significance of the meeting, Polad Bulbuloglu stated
that the work of the Public Council serves to study society's
attitudes toward issues related to culture.
In his speech, the chairman of the Public Council, academician
Nizami Jafarov, noted that close cooperation with the Azerbaijan
Culture Ministry further strengthens its activities and drives
innovation and reforms.
The deputy chairmen of the Public Council, Akbar Goshali and
Vugar Gadirov, as well as council member Xanoglan Ahmadov shared
their thoughts on the discussed issues.
