ADY Advances Digitization To Enhance Effiency

ADY has made significant strides in the field of digitization, one of its priority areas for 2024, Azernews reports, citing the joint-stock company.

Digital innovations are implemented in line with ADY's strategy, aimed at increasing operational efficiency and boosting transit volumes on international corridors passing through the country.

According to the report, ADY, which aims to establish Azerbaijan as a global hub, has expanded cooperation with countries along the North-South and East-West international transport corridors. This collaboration focuses on the digitization of railway infrastructure in 2024, providing cargo owners with the online tariff calculator and the "ADY Smart" platform. These tools offer a package of services based on an efficient, fast, and "one-stop" system. Through "ADY Smart," shippers can monitor all processes in real time, from cargo registration to shipment.

One notable innovation introduced by "ADY Smart" is the digital work permit (naryad) system, which reduces cargo operation times from hours to just 20 minutes. This system enables customers to electronically submit applications for order allocation through "ADY Smart," eliminating paper documentation. Users can prepare freight invoices electronically and quickly receive processing and financial documents. The automated queuing process also saves time, allowing customers to track all stages and statuses of their queue through the electronic cabinet in the system.

Another important development is the introduction of a single CIM/SMGS electronic bill of lading, which speeds up international shipments. This solution consolidates multiple documents into a single format, accelerates customs procedures, and reduces risks when crossing borders. The invoice is directly transferred to the existing IT systems of neighboring countries, enabling automated data exchange based on the "single entry" principle. These changes simplify customs processes, promote international trade, and strengthen economic ties.

In 2024, ADY continued its infrastructure modernization and updates to information systems to optimize transportation management and real-time cargo monitoring. Digital solutions are streamlining logistics processes and strengthening relationships with international customers, making Azerbaijan a more attractive transport hub in the region. Similar digitization efforts are being implemented along both the East-West and North-South corridors. ADY is also supporting the integration into the international logistics platform created by Global DTC for cargo data exchange and Track&Trace digital services.

Additionally, ADY has analyzed its production processes and developed a conceptual framework outlining the requirements for three key systems that automate the company's operational activities: "Freight Management," "Freight-Commercial Operations Management," and "Locomotive Brigade Management." These systems manage crucial processes such as transportation planning, personnel management, and the development of a highly skilled workforce for system advancement.

In November 2024, ADY launched its updated corporate website to enhance customer service. The new website makes it easier for both passengers and business partners to access Azerbaijan Railways' services. The user-friendly interface allows visitors to learn about ADY's services, projects, and innovations and perform various operations with ease.