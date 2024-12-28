ADY Advances Digitization To Enhance Effiency

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
ADY has made significant strides in the field of digitization,
one of its priority areas for 2024, Azernews
reports, citing the joint-stock company.
Digital innovations are implemented in line with ADY's strategy,
aimed at increasing operational efficiency and boosting transit
volumes on international corridors passing through the country.
According to the report, ADY, which aims to establish Azerbaijan
as a global transport hub, has expanded cooperation with countries
along the North-South and East-West international transport
corridors. This collaboration focuses on the digitization of
railway infrastructure in 2024, providing cargo owners with the
online tariff calculator and the "ADY Smart" platform. These tools
offer a package of services based on an efficient, fast, and
"one-stop" system. Through "ADY Smart," shippers can monitor all
processes in real time, from cargo registration to shipment.
One notable innovation introduced by "ADY Smart" is the digital
work permit (naryad) system, which reduces cargo operation times
from hours to just 20 minutes. This system enables customers to
electronically submit applications for order allocation through
"ADY Smart," eliminating paper documentation. Users can prepare
freight invoices electronically and quickly receive processing and
financial documents. The automated queuing process also saves time,
allowing customers to track all stages and statuses of their queue
through the electronic cabinet in the system.
Another important development is the introduction of a single
CIM/SMGS electronic bill of lading, which speeds up international
shipments. This solution consolidates multiple documents into a
single format, accelerates customs procedures, and reduces risks
when crossing borders. The invoice is directly transferred to the
existing IT systems of neighboring countries, enabling automated
data exchange based on the "single entry" principle. These changes
simplify customs processes, promote international trade, and
strengthen economic ties.
In 2024, ADY continued its infrastructure modernization and
updates to information systems to optimize transportation
management and real-time cargo monitoring. Digital solutions are
streamlining logistics processes and strengthening relationships
with international customers, making Azerbaijan a more attractive
transport hub in the region. Similar digitization efforts are being
implemented along both the East-West and North-South corridors. ADY
is also supporting the integration into the international logistics
platform created by Global DTC for cargo data exchange and
Track&Trace digital services.
Additionally, ADY has analyzed its production processes and
developed a conceptual framework outlining the requirements for
three key systems that automate the company's operational
activities: "Freight Management," "Freight-Commercial Operations
Management," and "Locomotive Brigade Management." These systems
manage crucial processes such as transportation planning, personnel
management, and the development of a highly skilled workforce for
system advancement.
In November 2024, ADY launched its updated corporate website to
enhance customer service. The new website makes it easier for both
passengers and business partners to access Azerbaijan Railways'
services. The user-friendly interface allows visitors to learn
about ADY's services, projects, and innovations and perform various
operations with ease.
