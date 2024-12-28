Ukrainian Air Defenses Down 15 Of 16 Russian Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 15 out of 16 enemy UAVs overnight, with one drone veering off course.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Beginning at 23:00 on Friday, December 27, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 16 Shahed strikes drone and unidentified UAVs launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

By 08:30 on Saturday, December 28, Ukraine's electronic warfare units and mobile fire teams had shot down 15 drones in the Mykolaiv region. One simulator drone disappeared from radar.

Drone attack on Mykolaiv: Fires extinguished, no casualties

A downed enemy drone damaged an enterprise and an apartment building in Mykolaiv, with no casualties reported.

Photo: 117th Mechanized Brigade