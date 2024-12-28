Snowfall Disrupts Smart City Bus Operations In Srinagar
Date
12/28/2024 5:13:27 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The recent snowfall has severely affected the operation of Smart City buses in Srinagar.
The operation of Smart City buses in Srinagar city and its outskirts was affected, with all the buses remaining missing from roads, leaving people to suffer.
Similarly, officials from Srinagar Smart City Limite said that the Smart City bus operation in the city was affected.
He said that as the snowfall occurred heavily during the night, the Pantha Chowk station was out of electricity, due to which the buses could not be charged.“Now, as the situation is under control, we managed to charge a few buses, and hopefully, they will be operational on roads by evening,” he said,as per news agency KNO.
It is worth mentioning that the snowfall has led to the cancellation of all flights, closure of major roads.
Snowfall Disrupts Umrah Pilgrims' Travel Plans
Heavy Snowfall Shuts Kashmir Highway, 200 Vehicles Stranded
