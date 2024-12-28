Plume Network Partners With Maseer To Tokenize $200M Of Carbon Allowances

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2024

Maseer, an Abu Dhabi based tokenization platform, to bring $200M in Carbon Allowances exclusively on-chain to Plume. Built on Plume's Real-World Asset Finance (RWAfi) ecosystem, Maseer will offer a tokenized solution to one of the fastest-growing alternative asset classes: compliance carbon.

Empowering Climate Action Through Compliance Carbon Tokenization

Compliance carbon has been one of the fastest growing alternative asset classes given increased regulatory and business scrutiny on emissions. The S&P Global Carbon Credit Index, which tracks the most liquid segment of the tradable carbon credit futures markets, has seen a 15.68% annualized return over the past five years. The value of these markets reached nearly one trillion USD in 2023.

The partnership with Plume Network allows Maseer to bring fully collateralized carbon products on-chain, where they will be fully compatible with Web3's potent DeFi sector. DeFi integration vastly enhances compliance carbon markets with superior liquidity solutions and greater access to a global body of investors, broader market demand, and new yield sources.

"We are excited to partner with Plume to bring carbon allowances on chain. Plume is uniquely positioned to bring this vision to fruition because they are the only chain purpose built for RWAs. They've raised the bar with their tokenization engine, infrastructure tooling, and ecosystem network effects. We believe Plume is on the bleeding edge of on-chain adoption of RWAs," said Bradley Allgood, CEO of Maseer.

"Energy transition is an asset category that we have been increasingly focused on at Plume because of growing demand for climate action, both from a government and corporate sustainability perspective. Volumes for the global carbon credit market are forecasted to grow at a 39% CAGR from 2024 to 2033," said Teddy Pornprinya, Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder at Plume Network.

What are carbon allowances?

Compliance carbon allowances trade under cap-and-trade programs known as Emissions Trading Systems (ETS). These systems create transparent, liquid markets that are government-mandated and regulated. As of April 1, 2024, approximately 18 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions are covered by emissions trading systems (ETS). Carbon allowances are distinct from project-based carbon offsets and offer a market-based approach to regulating a region's emissions, with mandatory participation for specified industries. Carbon allowance supply is managed by government agencies and adjusted primarily through an annually declining cap.

About Plume

Plume is the first fully integrated L1 modular blockchain focused on RWAfi, offering a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real-world assets. With 180+ projects on its private devnet, Plume provides an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, simplifying asset onboarding and enabling seamless DeFi integration for RWAs. Learn more at



About Maseer

Maseer operates out of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the world's leading Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for digital asset innovation. Maseer is led by Tokenization and Free Zone Veteran Bradley Allgood and is focused on the design of bringing real world assets on chain to be fully interoperable with DeFi. Maseer has developed strategic relationships with Sovereign Nations and Large Enterprises to identify the highest quality real world assets around the world.

