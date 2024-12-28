Today In Kuwait's History
KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) --
1967 -- An Amiri Decree repealed martial laws, declared on June 5, 1967, due to Israeli Occupation aggression on Arab territories.
1982 -- Kuwait Amir sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree establishing the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) to boost the national technical work force.
1990 -- Kuwait's official gazette, "Kuwait Al-Yawm," was re-published in the Saudi city of Al-Taif, after more than four months of suspension due to the blatant Iraqi aggression on the State of Kuwait.
2009 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah decorated Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said with the Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer in appreciation for his prime role in bolstering bilateral relations between the two countries. Sultan Qaboos reciprocates, granting the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad the Oman Civil Order of the First Class.
2014 -- State of Kuwait and Iraq signed a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding for cooperation in the economic and security sectors.
2018 -- Three Kuwait Army officers made a new Guinness record by parachuting with a very large Kuwait Flag. (end)
2021 -- Amiri Decree was issued to form the 39th government, headed by Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. (end)
