Canadians Depend On Radio: CBC/Radio-Canada Is Their Top Choice

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) OTTAWA, Canada, (WebWire) – According to the Numeris fall 2024 diary release, 8 in10 Canadians depend on traditional and spend an average of 13 hours per week listening to it. In most markets, they are listening to their public broadcaster.

Listeners across the country rely on CBC Radio One and ICI PREMIÈRE for trusted news and current affairs programming:



CBC/Radio-Canada has the #1-ranked morning show in 14 out of 17 markets.

12 of our 17 stations are the most listened-to each week: Victoria, Kelowna, Regina, Winnipeg, London, Ottawa-Gatineau (both English and French), Sherbrooke, Québec City, Trois-Rivières, Moncton, and Halifax.

Across the country, the number of people turning to their public broadcaster continues to grow. Our stations in three communities – Ottawa-Gatineau, London, and Sherbrooke – recorded their highest audiences ever.

On CBC:



In all 5 English markets where Numeris measures audiences with personal people meters (PPM), CBC Radio One ranks first or second for local mornings, with Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Toronto all ranking #1, and Montreal ranking #2. The Numeris data also shows CBC Radio One and CBC Music both achieving their highest share so far this season.

On Radio-Canada:



ICI PREMIÈRE and ICI MUSIQUE have their second-highest shares ever (17.2% and 7.2%, respectively) in Montreal and lead other stations on time spent each week, with listeners tuning in for five or more hours each. 5 of the 6 most listened-to shows in Montreal are broadcast on ICI PREMIÈRE (as are 9 of the top 15 shows).

“Across the country, Canadians start their day with CBC/Radio-Canada, trusting their public broadcaster to bring them the news and information they need about their community and the world. Canadians can count on CBC/Radio-Canada,” Catherine Tait, president and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada.

appeared first on Caribbean News Global