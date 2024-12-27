WHO: Systematic Destruction Of Gaza's Health System, A Death Sentence For Patients

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- The World Organization (WHO) on Friday warned that the Israeli occupation's "the systematic dismantling of the health system in Gaza is a death sentence for tens of thousands of Palestinians in need of health care."

In a statement issued on the social X the WHO also expressed deep concern over the deteriorating healthcare situation in Gaza following Israeli today's raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

"This morning's raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital has put this last major health facility in North Gaza out of service. Initial reports indicate that some key departments were severely burnt and destroyed during the raid," WHO reported.

WHO also expressed deep concern for the 60 healthcare workers and 25 critically ill patients including those on ventilators who remain trapped inside the hospital. Adding that patients in moderate to severe condition were forced to evacuate to the destroyed and non-functional Indonesian Hospital.

The UN agency said that "this raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital comes after escalating restrictions on access for WHO and partners and repeated attacks on or near the facility since early October. Such hostilities and the raids are undoing all our efforts and support to keep the facility minimally functional".

WHO warned "this horror must end and healthcare must be protected," calling for an immediate ceasefire. (end)

imk









MENAFN27122024000071011013ID1109035917