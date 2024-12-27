Totalenergies’ Race Against Time: Securing $4.7 Billion For Mozambique LNG

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) French giant TotalEnergies is making a final push to secure $4.7 billion in US funding for its Mozambique project before Donald takes office.



This high-stakes effort highlights the complex interplay of energy, geopolitics, and finance in one of Africa's largest infrastructure projects. The Mozambique LNG project, with a total of $20 billion, aims to develop vast natural reserves off Mozambique's northern coast.



It includes two liquefaction units with an initial capacity of 13 million tonnes per annum, potentially expanding to 43 MTPA. The project represents Mozambique 's first onshore LNG development and promises significant economic benefits for the country.



However, the project faces numerous challenges. Security concerns in the Cabo Delgado region forced TotalEnergies to declare force majeure and withdraw personnel in 2021.



Recent improvements in security, aided by Rwandan and Southern African forces, have rekindled hopes for the project's restart. The financing landscape is equally complex.







TotalEnergies has already secured $14.9 billion in senior debt financing, the largest ever in Africa. The company now seeks to finalize the remaining funding from the US Export-Import Bank before potential changes in the political landscape.

TotalEnergies' Mozambique LNG Project

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné aims to restart the project by the end of 2024, with LNG production targeted for 2029. However, this timeline depends on securing final confirmations from financiers and maintaining improved security conditions.



The project's significance extends beyond TotalEnergies' business interests. It aligns with the US government's Prosper Africa initiative and could boost Mozambique's economic growth and diversification.



However, it also faces opposition from environmental groups and some Democratic lawmakers who oppose fossil fuel financing. As TotalEnergies navigates these challenges, the outcome of its funding quest will significantly impact Mozambique's economic future.



It will also have far-reaching implications for the global LNG market. The story underscores the delicate balance between energy development, environmental concerns, and geopolitical interests in Africa's evolving energy landscape.



The outcome of TotalEnergies' funding quest will impact Mozambique's economic future. It will also influence the global LNG market. The project's restart could signal renewed investor confidence in Mozambique's energy sector. It may encourage further development of the country's natural resources.

