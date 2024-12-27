Three Killed In Road Accident In J&K's Kishtwar
12/27/2024 3:15:08 PM
Three Killed In Road Accident In J&K's Kishtwar
Srinagar- Three people were killed in a road near Sohal Padder area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
Officials said that a Tata mobile bearing registration number JK17-8554 met with an accident after skidding off the road near Sohal Padder area.
In this three people were critically injured, who immediately were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment where doctors declared them brought dead, reported news agency GNS.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.
