New Blueprint Partners Acquires 190,000-SF Manufacturing Facility In Fox Valley

WI, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Blueprint Partners ("NBP") is pleased to announce the acquisition of 606 East Murdock Avenue, a premier industrial property located in the City of Oshkosh, Winnebago County, Wisconsin. The Property, encompassing approximately 190,000 square feet of industrial buildings on 10.5 acres, was acquired for $8,500,000.This acquisition marks a strategic investment for NBP in Fox Valley, a dynamic manufacturing hub. The Oshkosh-Neenah Metropolitan Statistical Area ("MSA") is home to over 300 manufacturing-related businesses, employing more than 22,000 people, and boasts manufacturing as its leading industry.Transaction Highlights:- The acquisition is priced at a below-average purchase price capitalization rate of 8.92%.- The projected cash yield exceeds 8%, with an anticipated gross internal rate of return (IRR) of 16% within five years.- Muza has consistently upgraded its technology and processes, reflecting long-term commitment to the site."Acquiring 606 East Murdock Avenue aligns with our strategy to invest in high-performing industrial properties in thriving regions," said Marc Esrig, Co-Founder at New Blueprint Partners. "With Muza's long-standing tenancy, strong financials, and the robust industrial market in Fox Valley, we are confident this acquisition will deliver substantial value to our stakeholders."About New Blueprint PartnersNew Blueprint Partners is a forward-thinking investment firm specializing in industrial real estate. With a focus on strategic acquisitions in high-growth markets, NBP is committed to delivering superior returns for its partners while fostering long-term relationships with tenants and communities.

