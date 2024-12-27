Discover The AUSD (Agora) Listing On XT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that that AUSD (Agora) has been listed on XT . AUSD/USDT trading pair is now opened in Main Zone.









About AUSD (Agora)

Agora is at the forefront of a new era in digital commerce, building a secure, blockchain-based digital payments designed to meet the needs of the next generation of digital transactions. The platform's flagship product, the fully reserved digital dollar ( AUSD ), is a stablecoin that is redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars, offering a reliable and transparent means of digital exchange.

The assets that back the AUSD are held in a bankruptcy-remote reserve trust, ensuring the stability and security of the currency. These assets are managed by VanEck in a private fund known as the Agora Reserve Fund, with State Street overseeing the role of cash custodian and administrator. The fund's diversified portfolio includes cash, US treasuries, and overnight repo agreements, while PwC conducts regular audits to ensure transparency and trustworthiness.

Importantly, Agora does not custody customer or digital assets, which adds an extra layer of security for users and helps mitigate risks associated with digital asset management. Additionally, the platform's services are available only to institutions that undergo a comprehensive Know Your Business (KYB) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) check during the onboarding process, ensuring a regulated, institutional-focused environment.

The listing of Agora on XT Exchange marks a significant step in bridging traditional finance with the future of digital commerce. With its fully reserved digital dollar (AUSD), Agora offers a stable, secure, and transparent solution for institutions seeking to engage in blockchain-powered transactions. By integrating Agora's stablecoin into XT Exchange's ecosystem, users can benefit from the reliability and regulatory rigor of AUSD, enhancing their trading experience and fostering trust in the emerging digital economy.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, has established itself as the world's first social-infused digital asset trading platform, serving nearly 8 million registered users and over 1 million monthly active users. Supporting 800+ tokens and 1,000+ trading pairs, provides diverse trading options, including spot, margin, and futures trading.

Our mission is to empower users to explore the infinite potential of blockchain technology, delivering a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading environment.

